Foreign cigarettes confiscated in Fiji

Health Minister Rosy Akbar with permanent secretary Philip Davies with confiscated Chinese cigarettes during a press conference at the Ministry of Health head office in Toorak, Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU Update: 5:48PM MORE than 100 bags of foreign cigarettes were confiscated from a warehouse in Suva on Monday in a joint operation by Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Police and other stakeholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.