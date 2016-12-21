FNU students graduate
Graduates during the Fiji National University College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Science graduation at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU MORE than 500 students of the Fiji National University's College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences graduated yesterday in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|I Tukei
|54
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC