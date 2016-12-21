Five join Fiji camp
FIVE new players have been drafted into the national football training squad to prepare for the Oceania Football Confederation third stage qualifiers next year for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. They are Nikhil Chand, Setareki Hughes, Tevita Waranivalu, Akuila Mataisuva and Gabriele Matanisiga.
