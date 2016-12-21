Fiji resort pledges $300k assistance
Update: 2:45PM LAUCALA Island Resort has pledged $300,000 in assistance to help rebuild the Laucala District School in Dreketi Village after damage sustained in a massive landslide last Sunday. Tui Laucala Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau said in an interview that they were forever grateful to the kind hearts that have opened up in the wake of the disaster that affected the village.
