Fiji International sets new date

THE Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism together with PGA of Australia yesterday announced the dates for 2017 Fiji International are from August 17-20, next year at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course the Fiji International will be staged during Fiji's tourism peak season. The August 2017 date is anticipated to attract some of the best players in the world to the tropical destination.

