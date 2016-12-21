Damodar campaign donates $66k to WOWS

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fiji Times

Wows Kids Fiji executives Don Sansom receives the $66,000:00 donation from Chief Excutive Officer,Div Damodar of Damodar Group Fiji as Taholo Kami of WOWS captures the moment in Suva today. Picture: RAMA Update: 2:11PM THE Walk On Walk Strong Kids Fiji Foundation was presented with a cheque worth $66,000 from the WOWS Div Damodar campaign to raise funds for children with cancer.

