CWMH awards staff

Luke Boseratu is flanked by Health Minister Rosy Akbar and Vodafone Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka during the awards night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU MORE than 30 staff members from various departments of Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital were acknowledged for their work throughout the year at the hospital's annual awards night earlier this week.

