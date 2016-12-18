CWMH awards staff

CWMH awards staff

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Fiji Times

Luke Boseratu is flanked by Health Minister Rosy Akbar and Vodafone Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka during the awards night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU MORE than 30 staff members from various departments of Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital were acknowledged for their work throughout the year at the hospital's annual awards night earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 12 Isabela 4
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC