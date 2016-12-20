Cruise liner calls in

Update: 2:06PM WHILE many locals rushed into the Capital City to do their last-minute New Year's shopping, the city square was also filled to capacity with tourists arriving on board the cruise liner MS Celebrity Solstice Valletta. The ship which docked at the Kings Wharf this morning provided the opportunity for handicraft stores and other vendors to market their products and provide tours around the city for the tourists.

