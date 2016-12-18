Coach disappointed
FIJI Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula is disappointed with players in the Eastern Division who did not turn up to their first fitness test at Buckhurst Grounds in Suva yesterday. From the 30 players in Suva expected to be part of the fitness test, Seruvakula said only five players turned up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|9 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|I Tukei
|54
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC