Coach disappointed

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula is disappointed with players in the Eastern Division who did not turn up to their first fitness test at Buckhurst Grounds in Suva yesterday. From the 30 players in Suva expected to be part of the fitness test, Seruvakula said only five players turned up.

