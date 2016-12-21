Call to support and nurture young talents

Laisa Vulakoro is joined by members of the public during the Rise Up Fiji concert in Suva in March this year. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU LABELLED Fiji's answer to Australian music diva Renee Geyer by her peers, Laisa Vulakoro was destined for greatness from the moment she stepped into the limelight on the local music scene in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.