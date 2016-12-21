Boxing official helps the needy

Boxing official helps the needy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

BOXING Commission of Fiji West director Usman Ali Lale took off his boxing gloves as he took the streets of Lautoka and Nadi helping the underprivileged citizens. The former boxing promoter was joined by his work colleagues distributing toys, sweets and foods to the less fortunate as his Chirstmas and New Year's gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Wed Richard 55
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC