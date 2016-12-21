Boxing official helps the needy
BOXING Commission of Fiji West director Usman Ali Lale took off his boxing gloves as he took the streets of Lautoka and Nadi helping the underprivileged citizens. The former boxing promoter was joined by his work colleagues distributing toys, sweets and foods to the less fortunate as his Chirstmas and New Year's gifts.
