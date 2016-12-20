Boost for Natabua 7s

Boost for Natabua 7s

Members of the Natabua U19 Rugby Team and family members with Fiji Women Crisis Centre Director Shamima Ali during the cheque presentation in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND THE Natabua under-19 rugby team received a major boost with a donation of $1000 from the Fiji Women Crisis Centre to help in their preparation for the upcoming Uprising Youth 7s to be held in Nadroga next month.

