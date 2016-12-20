Blues gear up for CVC clash, no rest for players
THERE is no rest for Lautoka players during the festive period as the district prepares for the coming Champion vs Champion series against Ba. While Fiji Football Association is yet to confirm the dates for the CVC, the Oceania Waters and Singh's Rentals sponsored Blues side has taken a proactive approach with scheduled training sessions daily.
