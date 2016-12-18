Bank wows Kids Fiji with timely gift
Members of the WOW kids, Pasifika voices and Bank of the South Pacific country manager Fiji Kevin McCarthy during the cheque presentation in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU THE Bank South Pacific gave a $10,000 cheque to the Walk on Walk Strong Kids Fiji at Damodar City in Suva yesterday.
