Around 50,000 people face water disruptions in the Central Division
Around 50,000 people are facing water disruptions in the Central Division as a result of damage to the water pumping stations at Waimanu and Wainibuku. Authority's Acting CEO, Saman Ekanayake says a main pipe transporting water from the Waimanu pumping station to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant has been severely damaged due to a landslide on Tuesday morning.
