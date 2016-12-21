Around 50,000 people face water disru...

Around 50,000 people face water disruptions in the Central Division

Tuesday Dec 20

Around 50,000 people are facing water disruptions in the Central Division as a result of damage to the water pumping stations at Waimanu and Wainibuku. Authority's Acting CEO, Saman Ekanayake says a main pipe transporting water from the Waimanu pumping station to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant has been severely damaged due to a landslide on Tuesday morning.

