Another cruise ship in the capital

Update: 2:50PM SUVA city has been full of activity since this morning following the arrival of P&O cruise liner - Pacific Dawn, bringing with it 2000 tourists. The cruise liner left Brisbane in Australia on December 27, last year, on a 12 day Pacific tour with Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia as its port of calls during the journey.

Chicago, IL

