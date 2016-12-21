Airports Fiji signs $6m project

AFLi 1 2s senior financial accountant Sanjana Mishra and Indra Australia Pty Ltd ATM Business Unit manager Ragnvald Johan Stensland after the signing. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 5:59PM A $6MILLION project to install new Instrument Landing System and Distance Measuring Equipment at the Nadi and Nausori International airports was signed today by Airports Fiji Limited and Indra Australia Pty Ltd. Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman Faiz Khan said the project would upgrade the Nadi Airport ILS/DME and install a new ILS/DME for Nausori Airport.

