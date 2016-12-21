Affected Fiji schools receive stationery

Students Viliame Matailevu of Qalivakabau District School in Koro and Wiliame Gucake of Mualevu Village School, Vanuabalavu, at the donation today. Picture: RAMA Update: 3:00PM FREEMASONS Foundation, in a joint initiative with Post Fiji Limited and the Ministry of Education, has donated stationery worth $55,000 to 1054 students on Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group and Vanuabalavu in Lau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.