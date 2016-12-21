$700k cane harvesters for Fiji

Friday Read more: Fiji Times

The Lautoka Cane Producers Association has invested about $700,000 in the purchase of two mechanical harvesters from India. Picture: SQUARE SPACE IN a bid to increase mechanisation and reduce costs to farmers, the Lautoka Cane Producers Association has invested about $700,000 in the purchase of two mechanical harvesters from India.

