600 new medics graduate
Update: 4:58PM MORE than 600 students graduated today from the Fiji National University's college of medicine, nursing and health sciences during a graduation ceremony in Suva this afternoon. FNU chancellor Ikbal Jannif commended the students for completing their tertiary education in the various programs and courses offered by the university and added that the graduation marked the beginning of their careers.
