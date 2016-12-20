2016 in music: The year that was

2016 in music: The year that was

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fiji Times

KKU's Bill Cokanauto with Bigwilz, Steven Heatley and Jim Ratusila at the Rise Up Fiji fundraiser. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY THIS year the music world lost icons like David Bowie, George Michael, Prince and Leonard Cohen, as well as Merle Haggard, George Martin, Glenn Frey, Bobby Vee and Sharon Jones, among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) 22 hr Richard 55
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC