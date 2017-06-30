Sports: Champions League: failed debu...

Sports: Champions League: failed debut Kosovo, the success of Armenia and the Faroe Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Groong

The champion of Kosovo "Trepca" unsuccessful debut in the Champions League in the second leg of the Kosovars unexpectedly suffered devastating defeat from Faroe "Vikingur", which is the first attempt managed to get to the second round of Champions League qualification. Armenian "Alashkert" the second season in a row will play in the second round of the qualifying tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16) Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,366,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC