Sports: Champions League: failed debut Kosovo, the success of Armenia and the Faroe Islands
The champion of Kosovo "Trepca" unsuccessful debut in the Champions League in the second leg of the Kosovars unexpectedly suffered devastating defeat from Faroe "Vikingur", which is the first attempt managed to get to the second round of Champions League qualification. Armenian "Alashkert" the second season in a row will play in the second round of the qualifying tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|4
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC