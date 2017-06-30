Dunkirk Plans LNG Fueling Station

Dunkirk Plans LNG Fueling Station

Tuesday Jul 4

Dunkirk's LNG terminal and Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque have signed an agreement for the development of an LNG supply station. The use of liquefied natural gas by shipping and road vehicles has grown significantly in recent months with new projects .

Chicago, IL

