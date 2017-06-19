UPDATE 1-Faroe Islands looks to resta...

UPDATE 1-Faroe Islands looks to restart hunt for oil and gas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Oil companies are interested in restarting the hunt for oil and gas in the scarcely explored seas off the Faroe Islands neighbouring the more mature UK North Sea, the head of the Faroese Geological Survey said. No economically viable discoveries have been made on the Faroese shelf but the tiny nation hopes to entice energy firms to restart exploration as it shows them new geological data in London on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16) Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC