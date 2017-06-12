Send Press Releases with GlobeNewswire

ERAITA TIETOJA KASOLA OYJ:LLE SIIRTYVASTA NURMINEN LOGISTICS -LIIKETOIMINNASTA - OIKAISU AIKAISEMMIN JULKISTETTUIHIN TALOUDELLISIIN TIETOIHIN - NURMINEN LOGISTICSIA KOSKEVA LISTALLEOTTOESITE ON HYVAKSYTTY CERTAIN INFORMATION ON THE NURMINEN LOGISTICS BUSINESS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO KASOLA PLC - CORRECTION IN THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION PUBLISHED PREVIOUSLY - PROSPECTUS REGARDING NURMINEN LOGISTICS HAS BEEN APPROVE

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.