Rosneft May Build LNG Plant in Far East on Its Own
Russian energy giant Rosneft may build a liquefied natural gas plant in the far east using exclusively its own resources and gas reserves, Rosneft vice president Vlada Rusakova said on Thursday. Rosneft and U.S. energy firm Exxon earlier announced plans to build an LNG plant in Russia's far east together.
