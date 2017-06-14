Denmark's Little Mermaid sculpture va...

Denmark's Little Mermaid sculpture vandalized again within weeks

Denmark's iconic sculpture of Little Mermaid was vandalized again on Tuesday night, two weeks after it was painted red in an apparent protest against whale hunting in the country's autonomous Faroe Islands. The sculpture was partly sprayed with blue paint, with a message left on the pavement in front of the statue saying "Befri Abdulle" .

