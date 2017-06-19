Denmark approves the legalisation of ...

Denmark approves the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the Faroe Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Gay Times

The country had voted to legalise it last year, excluding religious ceremonies, but it required formal approval from Denmark, which voted to legalise same-sex marriage in 2012, to be brought into law. Eiler Fagraklett, head of LGBT Faroe Islands said: "It was an intense, exciting and unpredictable moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr '17 slumdog indians 4
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16) Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC