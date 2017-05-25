Stunning Photos Capture the Food and Landscapes of...

Stunning Photos Capture the Food and ...

Friday May 12

These photographs, taken by chef Magnus Nilsson, aim to take viewers on a culinary trip through the Nordic countries of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. They're part of the exhibit currently showing at Union Station, called "Nordic: A Photographic Essay of Landscapes, Food And People."

