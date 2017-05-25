Second GPS 'message in bottle' washes...

Second GPS 'message in bottle' washes up in Faroe Islands

Sunday May 14 Read more: BBC News

A "message in a bottle" released by scientists in Iceland has washed up in the Faroe Islands after travelling thousands of miles across the Atlantic. The GPS tracker-fitted device is one of two dropped from a helicopter in the sea off southern Iceland a year ago.

