Institutional Investor Debuts Nordic Trading Team Ranking

While trading execution in other regions are often dominated by global banks, the Nordic market which includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden often has liquidity pockets that are best understood by teams on the ground who understand the niche players and culture of the region. This is why Institutional Investor has decided to launch specialized leaders tables that only focus on Nordic brokers.

