Dining at Faroe Islands' first Michelin star restaurant

From the Peak District to the Pyrenees: Europe's ULTIMATE national parks revealed in definitive shortlist by Lonely Planet experts Maggots in fermented lamb broth and blobs of whale blubber: On the wild frontier of cooking at the Faroe Islands' first Michelin-starred restaurant Welcome on board the flying penthouse: Inside the converted Dreamliner that's now the world's largest private jet 'I knew I was going to marry him before I met him': Woman, 28, travels across the world to meet man, 31, for the first time at Sydney Airport - and now they're ENGAGED Fascinating drone footage captures diggers and snowploughs cutting through huge walls of snow to unearth a Norwegian mountain pass lost over the winter China's first home-made passenger plane takes to the skies for its maiden flight: Beijing begins its $1 trillion plan to take on western airlines Rome wasn't built in a day... but you can ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.