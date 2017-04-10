Broad makes first speech in new role

Broad makes first speech in new role

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Advocate

From his passion for the North-West, to his ability to speak fluent Faroese, and his life as a competitive rower. Dr Broad delivered his inaugural speech to Parliament this week after winning the Braddon seat of former Labor Leader Bryan Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16) Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
News Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08) Dec '14 DarbyAl 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC