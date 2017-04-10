Broad makes first speech in new role
From his passion for the North-West, to his ability to speak fluent Faroese, and his life as a competitive rower. Dr Broad delivered his inaugural speech to Parliament this week after winning the Braddon seat of former Labor Leader Bryan Green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
|Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08)
|Dec '14
|DarbyAl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC