Three-way joint issue honors 50th wedding anniversary of Denmark's royal couple
Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland will participate in a three-way joint issue in May to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark. They were married June 10, 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
