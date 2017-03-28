Spco's Liquid Music And Swedish Insti...

Spco's Liquid Music And Swedish Institute Present Bedroom Community

Bedroom Community, "a creative hub of sonic geniuses that continues to evolve and produce incredible work" operates out of Iceland as a collective and record label dedicated to the musical innovations of a close knit group of composers and performers including Danel Bjarnason, Sam Amidon and Valgeir Sigursson. Celebrated as "a lightning rod at the juncture where the ambition of classical music meets the aesthetics of indie music" , the collective teams up with Finnish violinist and SPCO Artistic Partner Pekka Kuusisto, primordial songstress Mariam Wallentin and the American Swedish Institute for a one of a kind performance on the grounds of the beautiful and historic Turnblad Mansion.

