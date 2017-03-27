Atlantic Petroleum Updates its Articles of Association
Torshavn, Faroe Islands, 2017-03-27 10:33 CEST -- Referring to Announcement no 3/2017 on debt refinancing and the issue of convertible instruments to London Oil and Gas, Atlantic Petroleum has registered updated Articles of Association as attached to this release. The revised Articles of Association are also available on the company website.
