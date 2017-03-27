Andorra ends 58-match losing streak i...

Andorra ends 58-match losing streak in WCup qualifier

Saturday Mar 25

Andorra's 0-0 draw with fellow minnow Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying on Saturday ended its run of 58 competitive defeats. It was the first point in qualifying for the Pyrenees mountain principality, population 80,000, since a scoreless draw with Finland in 2005.

Chicago, IL

