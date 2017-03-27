Andorra end run of 58 defeats with Faroe Islands draw
PUBLISHED: March 25, 2017 10:12 pm Andorra ended a run of 58 competitive defeats stretching back more than 11 years by drawing with the Faroe Islands on Saturday. It may have been a goalless stalemate against fellow minnows reduced to 10 men, but it did little to quell the celebrations of Koldo Alvarez's underdogs.
