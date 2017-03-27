Andorra end run of 58 defeats with Fa...

Andorra end run of 58 defeats with Faroe Islands draw

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: World News Report

PUBLISHED: March 25, 2017 10:12 pm Andorra ended a run of 58 competitive defeats stretching back more than 11 years by drawing with the Faroe Islands on Saturday. It may have been a goalless stalemate against fellow minnows reduced to 10 men, but it did little to quell the celebrations of Koldo Alvarez's underdogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16) Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
News Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08) Dec '14 DarbyAl 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC