Andorra end run of 58 defeats with Faroe Islands draw

PUBLISHED: March 25, 2017 10:12 pm Andorra ended a run of 58 competitive defeats stretching back more than 11 years by drawing with the Faroe Islands on Saturday. It may have been a goalless stalemate against fellow minnows reduced to 10 men, but it did little to quell the celebrations of Koldo Alvarez's underdogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.