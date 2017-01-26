Zealots Like RFK Jr. Have Already Mad...

Zealots Like RFK Jr. Have Already Made Vaccines Less Safe

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., political scionturnedanti-vaccine alarmist, emerged from a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday claiming that Trump had offered him a position leading a vaccine safety commission. This is a terrible idea for reasons that should be apparent, and a dangerous idea, because Kennedy's anti-scientific rantings have already exerted a chilling effect on honest medical discourse for at least a decade.

