Under-21s handed solid qualification group for Euro 2019 January 27th, 2017

The Danes were top seeds going into the Euro 2019 qualification draw today, where they managed to avoid any dark horses, drawing Poland, Finland, Georgia, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands to make up Group 3. "It looks like a very reasonable draw, where Poland looks like the nation that will cause us the most trouble," said a pleased coach, Niels Frederiksen. "They did okay with the group during their latest under-19 Euro qualification and they are a solid footballing nation.

Chicago, IL

