The World music features this week: Teitur, Faada Freddy and Hannah Williams & the Affirmations
Each week on The World, we feature a unique selection of music, and every week, we put together the highlights for you here. Songwriter Teitur Lassen is from the Faroe Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
|Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08)
|Dec '14
|DarbyAl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC