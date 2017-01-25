Lights, camera, Scandinavia
The mission of Seattle's Nordic Heritage Museum is to "share Nordic culture with people of all ages and backgrounds," partially through providing educational and cultural experiences, and serving as a community-gathering place. "We want to be more contemporary and current, and that's what movies are all about," said Stina Cowan, the museum's public programs coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
|Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08)
|Dec '14
|DarbyAl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC