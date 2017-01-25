Lights, camera, Scandinavia

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Magnolia News

The mission of Seattle's Nordic Heritage Museum is to "share Nordic culture with people of all ages and backgrounds," partially through providing educational and cultural experiences, and serving as a community-gathering place. "We want to be more contemporary and current, and that's what movies are all about," said Stina Cowan, the museum's public programs coordinator.

