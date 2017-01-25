Faroese fishermen skirting Canadian p...

Faroese fishermen skirting Canadian port ban via St. Pierre #nlpoli

Fishing boats from the Faroe Islands are getting around a ban on shipping through Canadian ports by unloading their catch in St. Pierre first. franceinfo reported on January 20 that a total of five trawlers would unload their catch in St. Pierre by January 25. The fish - mostly cod but with some halibut bycatch - came from the Flemish Cap.

