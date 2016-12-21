Sea Shepherd Cove Guardian Leader Det...

Sea Shepherd Cove Guardian Leader Detained

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Scoop

DECEMBER 9, 2016 - Jessie Treverton - the U.K-based Captain and Cove Guardian leader for Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's fight against the slaughter and capture of dolphins - was denied entry to Japan today. Treverton was previously documenting and defending the dolphins in Taiji, Japan, since September as part of Sea Shepherd's annual Operation Henkaku campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
News Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08) Dec '14 DarbyAl 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC