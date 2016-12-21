Sea Shepherd Cove Guardian Leader Detained
DECEMBER 9, 2016 - Jessie Treverton - the U.K-based Captain and Cove Guardian leader for Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's fight against the slaughter and capture of dolphins - was denied entry to Japan today. Treverton was previously documenting and defending the dolphins in Taiji, Japan, since September as part of Sea Shepherd's annual Operation Henkaku campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '...
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
|Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08)
|Dec '14
|DarbyAl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC