Sea Shepherd Cove Guardian Leader Detained

DECEMBER 9, 2016 - Jessie Treverton - the U.K-based Captain and Cove Guardian leader for Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's fight against the slaughter and capture of dolphins - was denied entry to Japan today. Treverton was previously documenting and defending the dolphins in Taiji, Japan, since September as part of Sea Shepherd's annual Operation Henkaku campaign.

