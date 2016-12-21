Scottish fishing industry could be 'B...

Scottish fishing industry could be 'Brexit bargaining chip'

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Scotsman.com

Scotland's fishing industry fears it could be used as a bargaining chip as ministers negotiate the UK's exit from the European Union. Fishermen hope to avoid a repeat of 1972, when the industry was widely considered to have been "sold down the river" to secure Britain's entry to the then European Economic Community.

Read more at Scotsman.com.

Chicago, IL

