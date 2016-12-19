Nordic Heritage Museum to present 8th annual Nordic Lights Film Festival
The Nordic Heritage Museum will open the 8th annual Nordic Lights Film Festival on January 12, 2017, at the Seattle International Film Festival's Film Center in downtown Seattle. NLFF will feature contemporary, award-winning films from the Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.
