Footage shows helicopter pilot manage to land chopper on moving ship

Wednesday Dec 7

Stomach-churning footage shows helicopter pilot's incredible bravery as he manages to land chopper on a moving ship battling gale-force winds and huge waves Stomach-churning footage has emerged showing a helicopter pilot's incredible bravery as he manages to land a chopper on a moving ship battling gale-force winds and huge waves. Shot during the Ship Helicopter Operating Limits trials for the Danish Navy and Air Force with their new MH-60R helicopter on HDMS Vaedderen in October this year.

Chicago, IL

