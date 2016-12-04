Fishing ban in international Arctic waters remains elusive
More than a year ago, five Arctic nations signed a declaration pledging to keep their fishing fleets out of the international waters in the Arctic Ocean, an area increasingly ripe for exploitation as summer sea ice diminishes - and perhaps increasingly vulnerable with so little known about its ecology. Now a group of diplomats is still trying to hammer out a binding agreement to protect waters of the central Arctic Ocean.
