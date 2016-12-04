Fishing ban in international Arctic w...

Fishing ban in international Arctic waters remains elusive

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

More than a year ago, five Arctic nations signed a declaration pledging to keep their fishing fleets out of the international waters in the Arctic Ocean, an area increasingly ripe for exploitation as summer sea ice diminishes - and perhaps increasingly vulnerable with so little known about its ecology. Now a group of diplomats is still trying to hammer out a binding agreement to protect waters of the central Arctic Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
News Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08) Dec '14 DarbyAl 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC