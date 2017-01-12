Commission says Turkey's banking regulatory system complies with EU standards: Deputy PM

Turkey's banking sector supervisory and regulatory arrangements are in compliance with European Union rules, according to the European Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said in a written statement late on Dec. 22. According to Regulation No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and the Council of the Commission's Implementing Decision of the EU No. 2016/2358 from Dec. 20, Turkey's banking supervisory and regulatory framework have been affirmed to be equivalent to EU standards, said Canikli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.