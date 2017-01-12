Commission says Turkey's banking regulatory system complies with EU standards: Deputy PM
Turkey's banking sector supervisory and regulatory arrangements are in compliance with European Union rules, according to the European Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said in a written statement late on Dec. 22. According to Regulation No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and the Council of the Commission's Implementing Decision of the EU No. 2016/2358 from Dec. 20, Turkey's banking supervisory and regulatory framework have been affirmed to be equivalent to EU standards, said Canikli.
