BankNordik lowers FY2016 guidance due to extraordinary insurance claims in December

Due to extraordinary high insurance claims, which at present are estimated to be in the range of DKK 15-20m and mainly relate to extraordinary harsh weather conditions in the Faroe Islands in the month of December 2016, BankNordik has decided to lower the Group's FY2016 guidance on profit before impairment charges net of reinsurance, non-recurring items, value adjustments, and tax, from earlier announced DKK 175-200m to DKK 165-180m. Net impairment charges on loans for 2016 are still expected to be less than in 2015 .

Chicago, IL

